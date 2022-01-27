SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 162,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

