SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.12 on Thursday. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Get SLM alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.