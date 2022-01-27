SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

