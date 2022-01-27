SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $283,526.44 and $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.