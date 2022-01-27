Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.2% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $94,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. 44,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

