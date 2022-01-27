Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.09 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $10.19 on Thursday, hitting $340.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

