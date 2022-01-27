Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 1,398 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 709,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

