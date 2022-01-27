Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

