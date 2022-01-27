Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 64.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 61.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,756,750. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.