Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.