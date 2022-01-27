Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A Cameco -2.42% -1.54% -1.02%

This table compares Snow Lake Resources and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Cameco $1.34 billion 5.71 -$39.69 million ($0.07) -275.39

Snow Lake Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snow Lake Resources and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cameco has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.89%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cameco beats Snow Lake Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a renewable energy powered electric mine which can deliver zero carbon battery grade lithium. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is based in WINNIPEG, MB.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.