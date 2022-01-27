Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.