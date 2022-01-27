SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

SOFI stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

