SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 737119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

