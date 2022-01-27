Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker stock opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

