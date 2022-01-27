Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PLUG stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $70.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.