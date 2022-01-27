Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,080 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

