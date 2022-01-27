Sonora Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 164.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.94. 9,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,363. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $769.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.