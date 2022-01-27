Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sonora Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

