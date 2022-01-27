South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of South State by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

SSB opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

