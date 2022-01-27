South32’s (S32) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get South32 alerts:

S32 stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.70. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.