Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 2,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,481. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

