Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 545,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 427,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

