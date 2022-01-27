Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 248,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,364. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

