SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 201,162 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44.

