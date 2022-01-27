Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,833 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Sprott worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $892.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

