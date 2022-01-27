SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,825

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSEZF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

SSEZF opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

