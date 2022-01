Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 16,460 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.