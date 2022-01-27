Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.98 and a 200 day moving average of $318.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
