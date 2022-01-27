Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.98 and a 200 day moving average of $318.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

