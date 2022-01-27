StepStone Group LP Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Sumo Logic comprises approximately 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SUMO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

