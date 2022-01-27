StepStone Group LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 205.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.40. 60,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.