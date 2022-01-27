STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $43.35. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 66,576 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.