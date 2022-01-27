Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,339 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 549% compared to the typical volume of 669 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.