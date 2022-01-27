Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

