StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

STNE opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

