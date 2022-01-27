Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Danske’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

