Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Danske’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.