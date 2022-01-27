Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.55.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SYK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

