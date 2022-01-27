Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

