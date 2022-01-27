Summit Insights Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day moving average of $309.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

