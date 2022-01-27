Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.25. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 120,702 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

