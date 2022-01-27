SUN (SUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.95 or 0.06622700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,811.90 or 1.00243795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00050723 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.