Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

