Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.65

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$36.27, with a volume of 1771456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.36.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9899997 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

