Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

