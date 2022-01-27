Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SUN opened at $43.90 on Monday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sunoco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

