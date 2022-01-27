Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $398.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.20 million and the highest is $442.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 7,655,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,137. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

