Superdry (LON:SDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 265

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDRY. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 378.33 ($5.10).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 225 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £184.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.72. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 202.20 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.65).

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,313.01). Also, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

