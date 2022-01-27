Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 334.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 248,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,885. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

