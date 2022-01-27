Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.61.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

