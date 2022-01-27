Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNII remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 315,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,101. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at $481,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

